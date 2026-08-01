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Fresh Garden Okra for Kamakura Garden Veggie Meal + DIY Kitchen Faucet Swap
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, August 1st! It’s the height of summer here, and the garden is in full bloom. I picked a bunch of garden veggies to pair with a chicken thigh for a tasty meal. The okra is doing wonderfully this season, and the eggplant is too, but I’m starting to see some trouble on the leaves of the plants. I’m happy to see the watermelons are starting to grow. And I took on a little home repair project by replacing the kitchen faucet. 


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
garden harvestkamakura japanvegetable garden japaneggplant gardengarden to tablesummer garden japanokra harvestgrowing watermelonschicken thigh recipejapanese summer vegetablesdiy kitchen faucetfaucet replacementhome repair japankamakura lifesummer in japanfresh garden cooking
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:42Nice Okra Harvest

01:31Eggplants Still Going Strong

02:40New Kabocha Pumpkin Looks Good

03:34Spider Mites on the Eggplants

04:23Cucumber & Ginger Updates

05:17Comments on Goya

05:41New Cucumber & Melon Plants

06:19Sunflower’s Almost Ready!

06:56More Winged Beans

07:47Garden-to-Table: Fresh Veggies & Chicken Thigh

11:03DIY: Replacing Kitchen Faucet

17:10Harvesting More Goya to Give to Neighbor

19:51Checking on Cucumber Growth

21:33Mikan Citrus Tree Leaves Eaten by Caterpillar

22:12Goya Taste Test

22:58Candied Watermelon, 2nd Try

23:43The Beauty of Kamakura

24:27Mt. Oyama & Mt. Fuji

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