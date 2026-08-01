Fresh Garden Okra for Kamakura Garden Veggie Meal + DIY Kitchen Faucet Swap

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, August 1st! It’s the height of summer here, and the garden is in full bloom. I picked a bunch of garden veggies to pair with a chicken thigh for a tasty meal. The okra is doing wonderfully this season, and the eggplant is too, but I’m starting to see some trouble on the leaves of the plants. I’m happy to see the watermelons are starting to grow. And I took on a little home repair project by replacing the kitchen faucet.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll