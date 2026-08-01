Fresh Garden Okra for Kamakura Garden Veggie Meal + DIY Kitchen Faucet Swap

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, August 1st! It’s the height of summer here, and the garden is in full bloom. I picked a bunch of garden veggies to pair with a chicken thigh for a tasty meal. The okra is doing wonderfully this season, and the eggplant is too, but I’m starting to see some trouble on the leaves of the plants. I’m happy to see the watermelons are starting to grow. And I took on a little home repair project by replacing the kitchen faucet.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:42Nice Okra Harvest
01:31Eggplants Still Going Strong
02:40New Kabocha Pumpkin Looks Good
03:34Spider Mites on the Eggplants
04:23Cucumber & Ginger Updates
05:17Comments on Goya
05:41New Cucumber & Melon Plants
06:19Sunflower’s Almost Ready!
06:56More Winged Beans
07:47Garden-to-Table: Fresh Veggies & Chicken Thigh
11:03DIY: Replacing Kitchen Faucet
17:10Harvesting More Goya to Give to Neighbor
19:51Checking on Cucumber Growth
21:33Mikan Citrus Tree Leaves Eaten by Caterpillar
22:12Goya Taste Test
22:58Candied Watermelon, 2nd Try
23:43The Beauty of Kamakura
24:27Mt. Oyama & Mt. Fuji