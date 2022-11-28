Create New Account
FRANK ZAPPA - INCA ROADS
Recorded on August 27, 1974 at KCET in Hollywood, A TOKEN OF HIS EXTREME features Frank Zappa with five incredibly talented band members for this extravaganza of live music. 

The line-up exists of Frank Zappa guitar, percussion, vocals; George Duke keyboards, finger cymbals, tambourine, vocals; Napoleon Murphy Brock sax, vocals; Ruth Underwood percussion; Tom Fowler bass; Chester Thompson drums. 


