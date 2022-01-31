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X22 Report B 01. 30. 22.
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20 views • January 31, 2022
Ep. 2689b - We Are About To Witness A Birth Of A New Nation,Everything Is About To Change
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Trump and the patriots have all the leverage, they have the [DS] exactly where they want them. The entire plan is now coming into focus, truth social, taking back the house and senate, Durham and crimes against humanity, its all about to come out. What we are witnessing is a birth of a new nation, the world is now seeing this and the people are coming together, the cure is literally spreading world wide.
Prepare Today
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http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get Your 3 in 1 Flashlight Here!
http://www.3in1flashlight.com
Use Promo Code "X20" for 20% OFF!
Trump and the patriots have all the leverage, they have the [DS] exactly where they want them. The entire plan is now coming into focus, truth social, taking back the house and senate, Durham and crimes against humanity, its all about to come out. What we are witnessing is a birth of a new nation, the world is now seeing this and the people are coming together, the cure is literally spreading world wide.
Prepare Today
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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