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A Flood of His Glory! David's Harp Broadcast
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30 views • January 10, 2022
Copyright © Dana Jarvis
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-flood-of-his-glory/
Prophetess Dana is saying "God did not lead you this far to be overcome, but He brought you to the boundary of this battlefield to lead you into victory!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-flood-of-his-glory/
Prophetess Dana is saying "God did not lead you this far to be overcome, but He brought you to the boundary of this battlefield to lead you into victory!"
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