Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Ecdisten Beta Ecdysterone Supplement

Ecdisten® is a naturally occurring compound found in plants and insects, which has recently become popular as a supplement for supporting optimal levels of male hormones and post-resistance training recovery. Beta Ecdysterone has fairly extensive research that has been published, and so far shows exceptional benefits. One study on Beta Ecdysterone found a 20% increase in protein synthesis via stimulation of the PI3K pathway. It is actually a powerful compound for converting protein and increasing protein synthesis in the body, which is the key to building more muscle mass and increasing overall strength Another study found that after 10 weeks of Beta Ecdysterone use combined with resistance training participants gained nearly 2 kg in lean muscle mass. Ecdisten® is a cutting edge anabolic and anti-proteolytic compound, which helps keep your body in a state of anabolism instead of catabolism.



