Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour Meet Up Tonight At 6 PM!! Where Is It? See Description
Thrivetime Show
Published Yesterday |

Watch Nixon’s Incredible Call to Space - https://youtu.be/VLyJ9FHDO-c
6:00 PM - Meet and Greet Time | A Very Potentially Patriotic Providence Party & “Meat” Up
Quick Note, Both Speakers and Conference Attendees Are Invited to This:
Who Is Invited? **This Is Not a Formal Dinner, This Is Just a Gathering of Patriots
How Much? You Only Pay for What You Eat, the Tour Is Not Paying for This Meal
When? Thursday January 19th 2023
Where? Providence (2 Miles from the Church)
Watch
Jonathan’s Grille
613 S Mt. Juliet Road
Juliet, TN 37122
https://www.google.com/maps/dir//Jonathan%E2%80%99s+Grille+613+S+Mt.+Juliet+Rd+Juliet,+TN+37122/data=!4m6!4m5!1m1!4e2!1m2!1m1!1s0x88641431f372ffc7:0xc5d9b25a42cfac43?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjr6M73qcf8AhXllGoFHS87BSsQ9Rd6BAhaEAQ

