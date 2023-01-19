Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour Meet Up Tonight At 6 PM!! Where Is It? See Description

Watch Nixon’s Incredible Call to Space - https://youtu.be/VLyJ9FHDO-c
6:00 PM - Meet and Greet Time | A Very Potentially Patriotic Providence Party & “Meat” Up
Quick Note, Both Speakers and Conference Attendees Are Invited to This:
Who Is Invited? **This Is Not a Formal Dinner, This Is Just a Gathering of Patriots
How Much? You Only Pay for What You Eat, the Tour Is Not Paying for This Meal
When? Thursday January 19th 2023
Where? Providence (2 Miles from the Church)
Watch
Jonathan’s Grille
613 S Mt. Juliet Road
Juliet, TN 37122
https://www.google.com/maps/dir//Jonathan%E2%80%99s+Grille+613+S+Mt.+Juliet+Rd+Juliet,+TN+37122/data=!4m6!4m5!1m1!4e2!1m2!1m1!1s0x88641431f372ffc7:0xc5d9b25a42cfac43?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjr6M73qcf8AhXllGoFHS87BSsQ9Rd6BAhaEAQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.