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Stolen History Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2/2: The Destruction of the Old World [21.07.2021]
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155 views • September 02, 2021
Full transcript: https://stolenhistory.net/threads/stolen-history-part-2-the-destruction-of-the-old-world.5458/
written by: https://stolenhistory.net
narrated by: https://youtube.com/diezuversicht
post-production: https://youtube.com/bartingman
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception
12,228 views Jul 7, 2021
https://youtu.be/vrc6-Zjarbw
1.23K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpvTkpZdVgnLoQ3shcjl3g
written by: https://stolenhistory.net
narrated by: https://youtube.com/diezuversicht
post-production: https://youtube.com/bartingman
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception
12,228 views Jul 7, 2021
https://youtu.be/vrc6-Zjarbw
1.23K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpvTkpZdVgnLoQ3shcjl3g
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