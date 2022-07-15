CRASHING THE MEETING - Russian Missiles INTERRUPT a Ukraine Weapons Meeting - Eliminating Kiev Air Force Heads and Reps. of Foreign Arms Suppliers - 071522

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CRASHING THE MEETING: Russian missiles (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/1887?single) INTERRUPT weapons meeting, says Russian Defense Ministry as Ukrainian officer HQ in Vinnitsa, Central Ukraine is LEVELLED with high-precision Kalibr missiles, ELIMINATING Kiev air force heads and representatives of foreign arms suppliers.