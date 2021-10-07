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Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich interviews Fmr. COVID Trump Advisor Dr. Paul E. Alexander
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330 views • October 07, 2021
(Oct 1, 2021) From ‘Session 72’ of the Corona Investigative Committee. German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, along with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg interview Dr. Paul E. Alexander. He was President Trump’s HHS Senior COVID Advisor and offers a unique behind the scenes look at what was really going on in the Trump administration with Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Mike Pence led COVID-19 Task Force. Basically, almost nothing recommended to President Trump by that group of lunatics was based on science, logical, or beneficial for the country. Dr. Alexander pleads in this interview for President Trump to stop recommending the deadly COVID clot shots, especially now that Dr. Fauci wants even young children to be injected. Dr. Alexander sternly warns that if President Trump doesn’t somehow bring the COVID injection program (Operation Warp Speed) to an end or get in front of this diabolical situation, he may go down in history as the worst President ever.
Note: Due to several Zoom connection dropouts I cut the useless waiting times out from the original video.
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
Note: Due to several Zoom connection dropouts I cut the useless waiting times out from the original video.
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
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