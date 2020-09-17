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The Harsh Truth - Why So Many Refuse To See It
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53 views • September 17, 2020
Exploring the different unconscious and conscious blockages that lead people to close their eyes and ears to the Truth.
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• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hennamaria22/
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Summer of Light - http://summeroflight.com/
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• YOU CAN SUPPORT ME HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
freedom platfrom [dot] tv
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hennamaria22/
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Summer of Light - http://summeroflight.com/
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT ME HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
freedom platfrom [dot] tv
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
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