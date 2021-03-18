MORE CORRUPTION Breaking Story from John Solomon, Just the News, with Sebastian Gorka

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John Solomon of Just The News, discusses with Sebastian Gorka, John's breaking story on the latest Deep State corruption.
A major funder of Democrat in extensive scheme routed millions of foreign dollars illegally funneled to Obama, Obiden, Hillary Clinton.
Classified Intelligence Protection Act - CIPA mentioned in a 77 page filing in the Court.