Father Julian from Prodromu - A cataclysm is waiting in the wings. Let us pray.

Original name: Parintele Iulian de la Prodromu: “Ne asteapta un cataclism, ceva. Sa ne rugam!”Father Julian from Prodromu (a church in Saint Mount Athos) - is a Romanian Orthodox Christian Monk living in the Saint Mount AthosTRANSCRIPT (PLEASE read CAREFULLY): "Father Julian (shortened with FJ): And I also tell you, and be mindful at what you do, and also TELL OTHERS THAT SOMETHING IS WAITING FOR US, SOMETHING IS WAITING FOR US, A CATACLYSM. This is why the people are troubled. And WHAT CAN WE DO? WE HAVE TO PRAY. PRAY TO VIRGIN MARY WHENEVER YOU CAN, WITH THE CHILDREN. Raise your children in the fear of God and Confess your sins. To die in peace with God.Question (Q): How often should we Confess?FJ: Father Cleopa (a Father with Holly life from my Romania) said 40 days.Q: 40 days.FJ: 40 days or more or less often. To be in peace with others. AND TELL OTHERS THAT THE RUSSIANS HAVE SOME PROPHECIES READY TO BE FULFILLED. TO BURN THE EARTH, AND WE HAVE THO MEDITATE ON THAT AND TO PRAY. GOD HELP US. THAT IS ALL."