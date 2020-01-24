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Angry Dad Confronts Warren On Student Loan Forgiveness: ‘Can I Have My Money Back?’
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27 views • January 24, 2020
William Davis January 23, 2020
The father of a college student was seen confronting Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren about her plan to cancel student loan debt in a video that went viral earlier this week.
Source: https://dailycaller.com/2020/01/23/dad-confronts-elizabeth-warren-student-debt/
The father of a college student was seen confronting Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren about her plan to cancel student loan debt in a video that went viral earlier this week.
Source: https://dailycaller.com/2020/01/23/dad-confronts-elizabeth-warren-student-debt/
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