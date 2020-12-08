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Antianxiety Drugs. My Doctor Never Told Me—What psychotropics really do.
Kiparis
Kiparis
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42 views • December 08, 2020
If you are taking these drugs, do not stop taking them based on what you watched here.
You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.
You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.
This is very important.
Psychiatrists rarely tell you that you can become addicted to antianxiety drugs in as few as 14 days of regular use.
They also don’t tell you that withdrawal from these drugs is more prolonged and often more difficult than withdrawal from heroin.
Typical withdrawal symptoms from antianxiety drugs include depression, sweating, cramps, nausea, psychotic reactions and seizures.
There is also a significant danger of overdose.
Like illicit drugs, psychiatric drugs provide no more than a temporary
escape from problems, unwanted behavior or unpleasant emotions.
If you are taking these drugs, you may experience a “rebound effect” where your original mental symptoms come back even worse once you begin withdrawing.
Medical experts point out that this is the drug effect, not your "mental illness."
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html

Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html

Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html

CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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