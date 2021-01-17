CITIZENS OF THE WORLD UNITE IN MASS LOCKDOWN PROTESTS AROUND THE GLOBE; TOP EU/UK NEWS 1/17/2021

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3 And he said: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.
Around the world, in #Vienna, #Italy, #Canada,the #UK and many more, citizens rallied together in protest to the lockdowns...
"Thousands of restaurants have opened in Italy in defiance of the country’s strict Chinese coronavirus lockdown regulations. The mass civil disobedience campaign — launched under the hashtag #IoApro (#IOpen) — has seen as many as 50,000 restaurants opening despite evening curfew restrictions." (Breitbart) Also, #Nigel's thoughts on the USA; Plus, taking lessons from #Estonia 's #SingingRevolution for saving our cultures, independence and freedoms, while holding on to HOPE. All of that and MUCH MORE on this week's TOP World news with Resistance Chicks.
Link:
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/01/17/italian-restaurants-open-in-mass-protest-at-lockdown-rules/