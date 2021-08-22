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Colorado School District Bans Critical Race Theory After Black Father Delivers Rousing Speech Aug 18, 2021
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
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944 views • August 22, 2021
A Colorado black father delivered a stirring speech denouncing critical race theory during a school board meeting last week, which garnered a standing ovation from other parents. After the rousing monologue, the board members voted to ban critical race theory in the school district.

Several concerned parents gave their testimony about implementing critical race theory in classrooms, but Derrick Wilburn stole the show. Wilburn, who is a descendant of slaves, explained how installing critical theory into classrooms does not combat racism, but fans "the flames of what little embers are left."

Shortly after Wilburn's galvanizing speech, the Colorado Springs School District 49 school board voted to ban critical race theory in classrooms.
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