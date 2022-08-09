Global Citizens Enslaved By Fear Of Covid's Biggest Lies

Is getting COVID tested just as deadly as getting sick with it?

What is “Long COVID”? Dr. Jane joins to talk about the GRIFT that keeps on giving, due to the normalization of getting tested for COVID even if you aren’t sick!

The dangerous thing about this “Long COVID” scam, is that it adds to the drain of our society, ever since it had been added as a list of DISABILITY to get more Welfare checks, & leads us into more of a decline economically!

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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

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