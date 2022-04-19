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Vaccine-police.com Interview with Journalist Janet Phelan. More and more people are watching the water.
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72 views • April 19, 2022
Vaccine-police.com Interview with Journalist Janet Phelan.
More and more people are watching the water.
We talk about how blueprints below the streets show the smoking gun in water infrastructure, and the public information you can ask for, to help test and prove all things!
If you want free chlorine dioxide please send your name address and email to 2059369803 and you will receive it. Please consider making a donation to Vaccine-police.com . Never required but greatly appreciated.
Make men men again Keys2life.shop
Water as a weapon
https://www.indymedia.org.uk/en/2007/05/369848.html
Link to the interview that Alex Jones took down with Janet Phelan https://t.me/vaccinepolice/3692
More and more people are watching the water.
We talk about how blueprints below the streets show the smoking gun in water infrastructure, and the public information you can ask for, to help test and prove all things!
If you want free chlorine dioxide please send your name address and email to 2059369803 and you will receive it. Please consider making a donation to Vaccine-police.com . Never required but greatly appreciated.
Make men men again Keys2life.shop
Water as a weapon
https://www.indymedia.org.uk/en/2007/05/369848.html
Link to the interview that Alex Jones took down with Janet Phelan https://t.me/vaccinepolice/3692
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