Dr. Alexander: CDC Admits Vaxx Stroke Risk Lying Gov.

CDC Admits Vaxx Stroke Risk Lying Gov. Agency To Investigate Their Own Incompetence. Dr. Alexander highlights the insidious nature of the vaccine rollout.

If a government wanted to harm a population intentionally, the vaccine is the perfect way to do it!

The CDC and FDA announced their surveillance system flagged a possible link between the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent Covid-19 vaccine and strokes in people aged 65 and over. Yet, they are continuing to recommend the shots!

