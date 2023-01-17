Dr. Alexander: CDC Admits Vaxx Stroke Risk Lying Gov.

CDC Admits Vaxx Stroke Risk Lying Gov. Agency To Investigate Their Own Incompetence. Dr. Alexander highlights the insidious nature of the vaccine rollout.
If a government wanted to harm a population intentionally, the vaccine is the perfect way to do it!
The CDC and FDA announced their surveillance system flagged a possible link between the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent Covid-19 vaccine and strokes in people aged 65 and over. Yet, they are continuing to recommend the shots!
What Will You Do When The Lights Go Out? Protection for your family and livelihood that actually WORKS!! Go to
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.