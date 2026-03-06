⚓️ The Pacific Fleet's ships arrived at the port of Thilawa, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. The detachment includes corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, as well as the medium sea tanker Pechenga.

📍 Representatives of the Russian Embassy to the Republic and officers of the Myanmar Navy met the Russian crews' members on the bank.

🤝 Russian servicemen will see the local sights, learn about Myanmar culture, and take part in sports events.

⬆️The ships left Vladivostok on 12 February to perform tasks in the Asia-Pacific region. Previously, the crews had already visited Georgetown, Malaysia.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 6, 2026

▪️ In Sevastopol, as a result of a massive raid - 9 victims (including three children). Houses, infrastructure objects, a power substation were damaged, there were power outages. The UAVs were rigged with shrapnel to increase the number of victims. 12 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shot down in the south of the Kherson region.

▪️ "Geraniums" worked on targets in Krivoy Rog, Kharkov and Kirovograd regions.

▪️ From the Bryansk region, reports of a consistently high intensity of FPV use by the enemy, including on fiber optics. In the village of Brovnichi, two cars were damaged, in Evdokolye of the Pogarsky district - a combine harvester, in Voskresenovka of the Sevsky district - a residential house and a car. In the Sumsky district - three cars and a tanker, in the Voronok village of the Starodubsky district - a civilian car was damaged. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GR "North" is conducting stubborn battles in the Sumy and Glukhov districts, strikes are carried out by the army aviation, the Russian Aerospace Forces, UAV operators. On the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors - no significant changes.

▪️ In the Kursk region, in the village of Belaya, the enemy hit a shopping center with a drone. There are constant attacks by UAVs and the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front-line settlements of the Kursk region.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in Shebekino, a 17-year-old girl was injured as a result of a drone detonation. Shebekino, Ziborovka, Belianka, Bochkovka, Nikolayevka, Solohi, Besonovka, Krasnaya Yaruga, Sergiyevka, Plotovka, Shakhovka, Grushevka, Grayvoron, Smorodino, Gora-Podol, Proletarsky are under attack.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GR "North" continues to clear the forested areas between Grafskoe and Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, is conducting fierce battles in Volchanskie Khutory and the vicinity of a populated area. A counterattack by the GUR "Kraken" was repelled. On the Liptsovsky direction, they are advancing towards the village of Veseloe with the support of TOMs. On the Velikoburuluk direction - fierce battles in the forested areas, there are tactical successes.

▪️ From Kupyansk they report about a UAV strike on the central hospital, where our group of soldiers, cut off from their own, held a defense for a long time. The building was destroyed, our people managed to survive and continue to perform their tasks.

▪️ On the Krasnolimansk direction, the Ministry of Defense reported on successes in the village of Yarovaya (13 km northwest of Krasny Liman).

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting offensive actions in the area of the village of Berestok, storming the southeastern outskirts of Konstantinovka.

▪️ In the south of the Dobropillsk direction, the enemy is forced to gradually acknowledge the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in Grishino. North of it, the enemy predicts an intensification of our offensive actions when the weather conditions improve.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the GR "East" continues the offensive in the areas of the villages of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhka, Verkhnyaya Tersa and KomsoMolskoe. The intensity of the offensive actions of the UAF has decreased due to high losses in manpower and equipment, only in one day the UAF lost more than 10 units of equipment.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, no changes. The battles are going on at the previous lines, in the sky - a lot of UAVs of both sides.

▪️ In the Kherson region, one civilian was killed and three were injured as a result of AFU strikes. Many settlements are under enemy fire.

