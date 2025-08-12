Putin-Trump summit is Ukraine’s last chance to escape defeat - US Army vet

👉 Ukraine is unlikely “to last to the end of this year as a coherent military force” unless some sort of breakthrough towards the conflict's resolution is achieved at the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, says US Army veteran Daniel Davis.

♦️ In the days leading up to the summit, Russian forces have made serious gains in the Ukrainian conflict zone, Davis said in an interview with independent journalist Rachel Blevins.

♦️ Simply put, Ukrainian troops are being beaten on every front, so the stakes at the Alaska summit “could not be bigger.”

Adding: 🚨RUSSIA WARNS OF UKRAINIAN FALSE FLAG OP TO SABOTAGE PUTIN-TRUMP SUMMIT

According to Russia's Defense Ministry:

👉 The Kiev regime is planning a false flag attack

👉 Aims to disrupt critical Russia-US Alaska talks

👉 Intel confirmed through multiple channels