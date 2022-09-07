CrossTalk: Media FINALLY Covers Vaxxed Fibrous Clots From Embalmer, Israel PROVES Pfizer FRAUD!

Cross Talk News





September 6, 2022





Tonight on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the decision by Israel to investigate and expose the premeditated murder committed by Pfizer, and the steps they took to downplay the side effects for the death shot. The team also addresses the acknowledgement by establishment media of the fibrous blood clots inside dead vaxxed victims.





Lastly, they contrast the Biden speech declaring war on Christianity and President Trump’s light pilling address in Pennsylvania. All of this and more, tonight, on CrossTalk News.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1iyrcd-crosstalk-media-finally-covers-vaxxed-fibrous-clots-from-embalmer-israel-pr.html



