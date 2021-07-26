STAND UP - BE HEARD - DON'T LEAVE QUIETLY! SING IT OUT LOUD!

We all need to be heard, governments want to govern our mentality and we cannot allow them to shut us up. These are the governments who are supposed to serve us, because we pay the taxes that support them and our votes and voices MUST be heard! We ARE NOT paying the to dictate to us every single law! The whole pandemic is about bringing every nation under the control of a one world dictatorship. NOW is a time to stand or die! WE SAY NO MORE LOCKDOWNS - NO MORE OF YOUR BULLSHIT - NO MORE VACCINES AND NO MORE DICTATORSHIP!