There'sashadowwargoingoninAmericaontheSecondAmendmentsoweflewout to Texas to chat about it with one of the most knowledgeable dudes we know - Mike Mihalski from Sons of Liberty Gun Work (1) [mirrored]

There's a shadow war going on in America on the Second Amendment so we flew out to Texas to chat about it with one of the most knowledgeable dudes we know - Mike Mihalski from Sons of Liberty Gun Work (1) [mirrored]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.