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ALERT - FLORIDA IS "GROUND ZERO" FOR CONSERVATIVES V. COMMUNISTS EPIC BATTLE!
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50 views • July 22, 2021
WATCH TOM TRENTO'S SHORT VIDEO ABOUT THIS CRITICAL BATTLE.
As crazy as it sounds, Florida is ground zero for the Presidential election showdown between real live Marxists and Constitutional Conservatives in an effort to defeat President Trump and “Flip Florida Blue!”
Joining the Marxists are the Mohammedans, in an effort to crush those Floridians who believe in a Judeo-Christian moral system.
Tom Trento details this intensive, well-funded campaign from hell, headed up by the smooth-talking Andrew Gillum, the former Democrat nominee for Governor, who almost beat Ron DeSantis, Florida’s current Republican Governor.
With only 317 days until the 2020 election, patriotic Americans need to become informed of this cultural attack, and organize against that which is pure evil.
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PLEASE CONTACT TOM TRENTO FOR DETAILS AND PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY!
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As crazy as it sounds, Florida is ground zero for the Presidential election showdown between real live Marxists and Constitutional Conservatives in an effort to defeat President Trump and “Flip Florida Blue!”
Joining the Marxists are the Mohammedans, in an effort to crush those Floridians who believe in a Judeo-Christian moral system.
Tom Trento details this intensive, well-funded campaign from hell, headed up by the smooth-talking Andrew Gillum, the former Democrat nominee for Governor, who almost beat Ron DeSantis, Florida’s current Republican Governor.
With only 317 days until the 2020 election, patriotic Americans need to become informed of this cultural attack, and organize against that which is pure evil.
THE UNITED WEST is an IRS 501-c3 non-profit organization approved for tax deductible donations.
PLEASE CONTACT TOM TRENTO FOR DETAILS AND PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY!
DONATE HERE: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
To send checks :
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1029, Lake Worth, Florida 33460
Contact Tom at: [email protected]
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Video Work:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theunitedwest
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theunitedwest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
Contact: [email protected]
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