203 - A Dream I Had Of China's Mind Control Program On Americans (how to stop it)

World you need to listen up, this stuff could be used on any nation if not stopped.

Last night I had a super crazy dream of China's mind control program running on the population of America. This is crazy and this message needs to be heard by those who claim to be our leaders. Bunch of sissys in America. Y'all leaders need to stand up and get rid of these devil worshippers in our country, in our government. If a person gets sick you go to a doctor. If a car breaks down you call a mechanic. When demons manifest you call a Kingdom Ministers. Wake up USA and stop listening to fake voices of authority. Before you miss the boat of opportunity.

#203 - A Dream I Had Of China's

Mind Control Program On Americans

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