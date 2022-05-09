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NEW HOSPITAL CONSTRUCTION SITE: ALL FOREIGN LATINOS OBSERVED SAY NOT VACCINATED!
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132 views • May 09, 2022
Apparently the globalist illlegal, Brown supremacist slave workers(don't work with US whites and blacks) don't have to follow the vaccine "mandates" even at a hospital construction site!
This site manager said there was no work for me(what happened to the supposed "worker shortage"?
All the site crew I observed were foreign latino. speaking Spanish. I saw no white and black US English speaking workers on this large hospital construction site.
More proof our govt is run by genocidal criminals that don't care about our health.
LOCATION: RECKER ROAD AND WILLIAMS FIELD, GILBERT ARIZONA
This site manager said there was no work for me(what happened to the supposed "worker shortage"?
All the site crew I observed were foreign latino. speaking Spanish. I saw no white and black US English speaking workers on this large hospital construction site.
More proof our govt is run by genocidal criminals that don't care about our health.
LOCATION: RECKER ROAD AND WILLIAMS FIELD, GILBERT ARIZONA
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