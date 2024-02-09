Create New Account
INJUSTICE: The Matthew Perna Story Pt 2 | "The Rest of The Story" with Lara Logan
INJUSTICE: The Matthew Perna Story Part 2 | "The Rest of The Story" with Lara Logan. Prosecutors knew Matthew Perna was suicidal when they tried to lock up this non-violent January 6th defendant for as long as they could. It was more than he could bear.


The rest of Matthew’s disturbing story continues…



