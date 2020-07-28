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Coalition of Front Line Doctors: THERE IS A CURE FOR COVID!
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130 views • July 28, 2020
You Need To Listen To These Folks! Hear the TRUTH!
Not one transmission from student to teacher; not one in the entire world!
"Nobody needs to die".
"You don't need masks".
Lots more!
Not one transmission from student to teacher; not one in the entire world!
"Nobody needs to die".
"You don't need masks".
Lots more!
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