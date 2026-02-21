Don't You DARE Give Up!

Stefan Molyneux speaks with callers on Freedomain's Friday Night Live, 20 February 2026, about a range of issues, from unrest in German society to the debate over a removed Joe Rogan podcast episode. He explores family arrangements, child custody questions, and the role of fathers. Throughout, he pushes listeners to address their sense of isolation and resentment, highlighting how personal responsibility and endurance can lead to stronger relationships.





