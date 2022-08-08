TARGETING THE PRESS - Israeli Soldier Points GRENADE LAUNCHER DIRECTLY at Correspondent & Camera Crew - Forcing Them to DROP to the Ground and TAKE COVER while Reporting Palestian Protestors. 080822

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TARGETING THE PRESS: Israeli soldier points GRENADE LAUNCHER DIRECTLY at correspondent and camera crew, forcing them to DROP to the ground and TAKE COVER while reporting on Israeli army movement toward Palestinian protesters, after Israel launched (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/2677) SERIES of missile strikes on Gaza Strip against Palestinian Islamic Jihad, killing (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/2794) 36 people, 11 of those CHILDREN.