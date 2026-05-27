MSM Mea Culpa : Status Quo on The Protagonists and The World Today.

MSM Mea Culpa : Status Quo. Many of us still have serious questions about how the Covid19 Disaster evolved and slammed into us like a global tsunami but none of us can get away from conclusion that it would not have happened without the absolute collusion of mainstream media. While millions passed away or are injured by the shot, or still suffer from the circumstances forced upon them during the so called pandemic, none of those responsible for the disaster have born any responsibility. Infact most if not all, have gone onto bigger and better things. Good for them! While we mull about just what to do to bring to the attention to the masses what happened and must not happen again, and many still strive to obtain compensation for victims - do any of us really believe a few apologies from celebrities in the mainstream media is sufficient to help the victims or assure us this will never happen again. Some do. True we should not be preoccupied with retribution but we must shed our rose coloured glasses and stop regarding mainstream media or anyone in the media as our salvation. Yes publicity helps but those connected to the mainstream cannot possibility assist in this fight or those coming at us at full belt. There must be other ways. Mike Ryan HOST GUESTS: Jason Olbourne is an Australian political commentator, independent media host, and citizen journalist dedicated to uncovering truth in an era of mainstream narratives. As host of The 51st State on ANR.news, he delivered hard-hitting analysis on global politics, Epstein revelations, immigration debates, U.S. developments under Trump, and Australian issues in the political climate. His shows feature rowdy debates and deep dives into topics often ignored by legacy media. Previously, Jason hosted programs on TNT Radio—including Jason Q Citizen & Friends, Compass, and Weekends—as well as The Daily Australian, World Series News @JasonQCitizen1 Aly Cook is a PR and promotions expert in NZ. She is overseeing PR and media for The Health Forum NZ docuseries The Tribute produced in association with filmmaker Gaylene Barnes. The series focuses on the stories of individuals who report suffering adverse reactions following COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations, highlighting their experiences navigating the health system and seeking financial support. Aly has a vaccine injured son. Steven Tripp is President of Australians for better government, vice-president of let's rethink renewables and host of Commanding The Narrative Podcast. About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world. About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.