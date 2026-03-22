BREAKING: Iran Pounds ISRAELI NUCLEAR TOWN, Bomb Shelter Hit In Dimona; Nuke Scientists Killed?

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Reports from southern Israel claim an Iranian missile strike in Dimona, near the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center. Dramatic visuals show a powerful explosion hitting a local bomb shelter, injuring at least 23 people. The strike, just 10 km from Israel’s most sensitive nuclear facility, raises fears of escalating attacks on strategic sites. Open-source intelligence suggests Iran may have had detailed knowledge of the area, potentially targeting locations linked to Israel’s nuclear personnel. Emergency teams have been deployed across multiple locations, while Iranian officials warn of continued missile dominance over southern skies, signaling that Dimona could remain a frontline in the growing regional conflict.
Further Info:
Iran attacks Israel's Dimona nuclear site in retaliation, dozens wounded:
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/iran-attacks-israels-dimona-nuclear-site-retaliation-dozens-wounded
Mirrored - Times Of India
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