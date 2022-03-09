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FRENCH MAN CAN NOW CHARGE HIS PHONE ON HIMSELF AFTER RECEIVING THE SECOND PFIZER COVID VACCINE -- translation below..
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394 views • March 09, 2022
Translation:
"This morning I have received my second dose of Pfizer. I am happy, no worries.
I wanted to test what I read on Facebook about magnetic phones.
When I put the phone on my arm, it is indeed sticking, but it is also - look - charging.
I checked on Google, but couldn't find anyone else with this problem.
Honestly, I don't understand.
It makes me laugh, but I'm a little worried.
Look, it is vertical.
I'm a little worried. I don't know why."
There's no way to verify any of this stuff, but we the people are all that we have to rely on. The so called media would never touch this.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
"This morning I have received my second dose of Pfizer. I am happy, no worries.
I wanted to test what I read on Facebook about magnetic phones.
When I put the phone on my arm, it is indeed sticking, but it is also - look - charging.
I checked on Google, but couldn't find anyone else with this problem.
Honestly, I don't understand.
It makes me laugh, but I'm a little worried.
Look, it is vertical.
I'm a little worried. I don't know why."
There's no way to verify any of this stuff, but we the people are all that we have to rely on. The so called media would never touch this.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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