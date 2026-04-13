Date: Apr. 13, 2026. Lesson 71-2026. Title: The Ancient Landmark and the Diligent Man

Proverbs 22:28–29 brings together respect for established order and the reward of faithful diligence. Removing ancient landmarks represents more than property theft—it is a rejection of inherited boundaries, justice, and wisdom. In contrast, the man diligent in his work rises above the ordinary, standing before kings rather than remaining among the obscure. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine why God values established boundaries, how integrity preserves what has been entrusted, and how consistent diligence positions a person for influence and honor.

Lesson 71-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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