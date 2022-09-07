I Took a LIBERAL ANTI WAR Protester to SEE THE TRUTH in DONBASS and THIS Happened! - John Mark Dougan

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This video is from John Mark Dougan on YouTube. A whistleblower, former Palm Beach County Sheriff's Officer, that had to run for his life over police misconduct.
This video was also recommended by Russell "Texas" Bentley a friend of Dougan'. Russell posted the following:
I had dinner tonight in Moscow with John and Maria, the stars of this video, and some friends and comrades of Daria Dugina. This is a MUST SEE video of how the truth can change minds.
Check it out, and let me know what you think, after you watch the whole thing!