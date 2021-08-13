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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0773 - Chelsie Kirschten - Paige is sentenced
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20 views • August 13, 2021
Chelsie was stopped at a traffic light, when the suspect walked up to her car and shot her once in the back, before fleeing on foot. Chelsie attempted to drive away, but only made it a short distance before she succumbed to her injuries.
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