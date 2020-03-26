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Dr. Katherine Horton's Assessment on The City of London & The Global Masonic Criminal Network
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167 views • March 26, 2020
Dr. Katherine Horton describes the events of December's Masonic "Scripted" London Bridge attack and gives her opinion on the cartel signaling meaning. This was her last video post as of today. She has made some "retweets" but that could be done by anyone with access to her phone.
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See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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