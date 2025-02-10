Masters of the Universe - He-Man: Defender of Grayskull (2005, Playstation 2)

Masters of the Universe - He-Man: Defender of Grayskull is an action-adventure developed by Savage Entertainment and published by British company Midas Interactive Entertainment. It was only released in Europe. Versions for Gamecube and Xbox were developed and completed, but not released.



The game is based on the 2002 reboot of Masters of the Universe. Skeletor has lured He-Man to Snake Mountain with a false threat, only to strike Castle Grayskull with the full might of his forces during the hero's absence. The Sorceress had to draw all of Grayskull's power to create a force field to protect the castle. However, this turned He-Man back into Prince Adam. This leads to him being captured by Skeletor's remaining minions. The Sorceress gives He-Man back a little of his powers, enabling him to break free from prison. Now he needs to make his way back to Eternia, regain his full power and defeat Skeletor once again.



The game is play from a 3rd-person perspective. He-Man can use his sword to attack with four different basic attacks. Later, he can obtains special moves, and he can also find a shield for combat. Special moves require the Grayskull gauge to be filled to a certain extend. The gauge can be filled be collecting magic skulls. The gauge can also be depleted to regain health, or the other way around. Apart from that, He-Man can also roll, jump, use objects and block. Later in the game, he can also team up with Battle Cat.

