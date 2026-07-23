Can Government Reform Public Health? An interview with Andy Wakefield

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Can meaningful public health reform come from the top down, or does lasting change begin with informed citizens? This conversation examines institutional resistance, grassroots action, and why public awareness may ultimately shape the future of healthcare.
#PublicHealth #HealthFreedom #Policy #InformedConsent #Awareness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:08End Screen