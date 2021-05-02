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Zombie Apocalypse?? - Woman burns her house down and sits in a lawn chair in the yard and watches it.
The Prisoner
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450 views • May 02, 2021
So could this possibly be Prions kicking in from being vaccinated?
Elkton, Maryland. On Thursday afternoon, Gail J. Metwally, 47, set multiple fires in her own home and then watched it burn from a lawn chair on the front lawn before walking away from the scene...While the house was engulfed, witnesses heard a female in the basement screaming and helped her out of the house.

Fire officials said the Cherry Lane home had four residents, including Metwally. Two were not home at the time of the arson.

An Elkton, Maryland, woman is accused of setting multiple fires inside her home while someone was still inside and then watching her handiwork from a lawn chair. She has been charged with arson and attempted murder, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office announced.

The Thursday incident occurred less than a mile from the Delaware state line on Cherry Lane, not far from the border intersection of Fletchwood and Elkton roads just west of the University of Delaware.

Witnesses told investigators that Gail J. Metwally, 47, set multiple fires in the home and then watched from a chair on the front lawn before walking away from the scene, the fire marshal's office said.

While the house was engulfed, witnesses heard a female in the basement screaming and helped her out of the house.

Metwally was found in the area of the home by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. She was detained and transported to the custody of state police.

Fire officials said the Cherry Lane home had four residents, including Metwally. Two were not home at the time of the arson.

Metwally is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center pending a hearing. Her charges include attempted murder and other felony counts related to the arson.

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/H7bw9IHwr3aZ/
Jim Crenshaw
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