Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Revelation of Jesus Christ - Chapter 22b
channel image
Bible Study Book of Revelation
8 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

7 Take Home Points from the Book of Revelation:

1. It is a preparation and blessing for God’s servants

2. It is written in a Chiastic Structure

3. Don’t just be Believers, be Overcomers! 

4. Expect Tribulation.  Prepare!  Do not be Deceived!

5. The Central Axis of the Book of Revelation is Ch 12, when the Children of God finally Overcome Satan

6. Rev 17-20.  Jesus returns to judge Babylon, The Two Beasts, Satan, and all the ungodly

7. In the end, God Wins.  Put your Trust (Pisteuo) in Him

Keywords
trustbible studybabylontribulationjudgerevelationblessingservantsbelieversovercomerschiasmchiasticpisteuo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket