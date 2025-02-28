After the battles for Velyka Novosilka, liberated a month ago, there was a small operational pause in the direction: it was due to the rotation of the previously involved units and the adjustment of supplies to the East troops grouping .



However, preparations for the next stage of the offensive operation continued. The Far Eastern soldiers went forward and already liberated several settlements on the way to Dnipro region.



🔻 More about the chronology of battles on the site:



▪️ In the second week of February, the active phase of preparations began: the Russian troops increased the number of strikes on enemy positions. The most intensive attacks were on the strongholds in the fields near Novodarivka.



▪️ By February 16-18, the advanced detachments of Russian attackers stormed Novoselka, practically occupying the settlement from the get-go. At the same time, other assault groups headed for Novoocheretuvate, and after forcing the Sukhi Yaly River, they swept into the village in a dashing attack, engaging in fighting in the residential area.



▪️ Parallel to these battles were preparations for the liberation of a large fortification located between the mentioned settlements.



On the right flank the enemy withdrew practically without a fight, but on the left flank the Ukrainian forces tried to resist, but could not resist the onslaught of the advancing Russian units.



▪️ Against the background of the collapse of the AFU defenses to the north-east, the enemy was also knocked out of the strongholds between Novodarivka and Rivnopol' (and given the lack of objective control personnel, the overall scale of the advance could be much more serious).



📍 By the current moment, Russian troops are on the outskirts of several settlements at once, for some of which fighting may have already begun.



They are only a few kilometers away from the borders of Dnipro region, but before that they have to pass through fields and take several more enemy fortifications.



