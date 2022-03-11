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Don't Trust Government: Antifederalist Cato No. 5
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20 views • March 11, 2022
In his 5th paper, Cato reiterates the issues he has with the structure of the executive branch, moves on to reject claims that a free people would never let their government devolve into tyranny, and then rips into the structure of Congress. He warns the system will not prevent “the unbridled ambition of a bad man.”
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 11, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 11, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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