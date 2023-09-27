Maria Zeee
Sep 27, 2023
Lieutenant Colonel Pete Chambers and Maria Zeee sit down for an in-depth analysis of what the next course of action of the globalists will likely be. Lt. Col. Chambers discusses the intel surrounding a coming major cyber attack, symptoms activated through the technology in the shots and more, reinforcing that we are at war and whatever comes... the people are ready.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:
https://sat123.com/maria/
To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:
https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia
Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:
https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria
If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:
https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia
To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:
http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3l83en-exclusive-lt.-col.-pete-chambers-whatever-comes-the-people-are-ready.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.