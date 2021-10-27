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REDFIELD: MORE THAN 40% OF THE PEOPLE WHO DIED IN MARYLAND OVER THE LAST 6-8 WEEKS WERE FULLY VAXXED
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Robert Redfield: More than 40% of the people who died in Maryland over the last 6-8 weeks were fully vaccinated.
Former CDC Director and Senior Advisor to the Governor of Maryland, Robert Redfield says more than 40% of the people who died in Maryland over the last 6-8 weeks were fully vaccinated.
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Former CDC Director and Senior Advisor to the Governor of Maryland, Robert Redfield says more than 40% of the people who died in Maryland over the last 6-8 weeks were fully vaccinated.
My blogs:
https://[email protected]
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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