Do Not Depend On The Irresponsible - Proverbs 25:19

Proverbs 25:19 (NIV).
19) Like a broken tooth or a lame foot
is reliance on the unfaithful in a time of trouble.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Depend on the Wise and the Godly.
Others could hang you out to dry.
