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Art Bell Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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49 views • July 14, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/art-bell-channeled-by-karl-mollison-16oct2018/
Taken from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Art_Bell
Art Bell (June 17, 1945 – April 13, 2018) was an
American broadcaster and author. He was the founder
and the original host of the paranormal-themed
radio program Coast to Coast AM, which is
syndicated on hundreds of radio stations in the
United States and Canada. He also created and
hosted its companion show Dreamland.
After leaving military service he remained in Asia,
where he lived on the Japanese island of Okinawa.
He worked as a disc jockey for KSBK, which was the
only non-military English-language station in Japan.
While there, he set a Guinness World Record by
staying on the air for 116 hours and 15 minutes.
The money raised there allowed Bell to charter a
Douglas DC-8, fly to Vietnam, and rescue 130
Vietnamese orphans stranded in Saigon at the war's
end. They were eventually brought to the United
States and adopted by American families.
An article in the February 23, 1997 edition of
The Washington Post said that Bell was currently
America's highest-rated late-night radio talk show
host, broadcast on 328 stations. According to The
Oregonian in its June 22, 1997 edition, Coast to
Coast AM with Art Bell was on 460 stations. At its
initial peak in popularity, Coast to Coast AM was
syndicated on more than 500 radio stations and
claimed 15 million listeners nightly. Bell's studios
were located in his home in the town of Pahrump,
located in Nye County, Nevada; hence, the voice-over
catchphrase, "from the Kingdom of Nye".
In 2003, Bell semi-retired from Coast to Coast AM.
During the following four years, he hosted the show
many weekends on Premiere Networks. On January 5,
2006, Ramona Bell, his wife of 15 years, died
unexpectedly at the age of 47 of what appeared to
be an acute asthma attack in Laughlin, Nevada, where
the couple had been taking a short vacation. He
announced his retirement from weekend hosting on
July 1, 2007, but occasionally served as a guest
host through 2010.
From June to December 2006, he lived in the
Philippines. In March 2009, he returned to the
Philippines with his family after he experienced
significant difficulties in obtaining a U.S. visa
for his wife, Airyn.
Classic episodes of Coast to Coast AM can be heard
in some radio markets on Saturday nights under the
name Somewhere in Time hosted by Art Bell. He
started a new nightly show, Art Bell's Dark Matter,
on Sirius XM Radio, that began on September 16, 2013.
It ended six weeks later, on November 4, 2013.
On July 20, 2015, he returned to radio with a new
show Midnight in the Desert, which was available
online via TuneIn as well as some terrestrial radio
stations. He announced what would be his final
retirement on December 11, 2015, citing security
concerns at his home. He said that he and his family
were subjected to repeated intrusions on his property
in Pahrump, Nevada. The intrusions included gunshots,
and he was in fear for his family's safety. He chose
to leave the air and along with it, public life
because he believed that the intruder or intruders
wanted him off the air.
Bell died at his Pahrump home on April 13, 2018.
The coroner’s office stated that Bell died of an
accidental overdose from a cocktail of prescription
drugs. The coroner’s office determined he had four
prescription medications in his system: the opioids
oxycodone and hydrocodone, diazepam (often marketed
as Valium), and carisoprodol, a muscle-relaxant.
He was in need of a spirit rescue which was done on
April 17, 2018.
Music by Chase
Artist: Giorgio Moroder
UMG (on behalf of Island Def Jam); EMI Music Publishing,
UMPG Publishing, CMRRA, and 21 Music Rights Societies
Taken from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Art_Bell
Art Bell (June 17, 1945 – April 13, 2018) was an
American broadcaster and author. He was the founder
and the original host of the paranormal-themed
radio program Coast to Coast AM, which is
syndicated on hundreds of radio stations in the
United States and Canada. He also created and
hosted its companion show Dreamland.
After leaving military service he remained in Asia,
where he lived on the Japanese island of Okinawa.
He worked as a disc jockey for KSBK, which was the
only non-military English-language station in Japan.
While there, he set a Guinness World Record by
staying on the air for 116 hours and 15 minutes.
The money raised there allowed Bell to charter a
Douglas DC-8, fly to Vietnam, and rescue 130
Vietnamese orphans stranded in Saigon at the war's
end. They were eventually brought to the United
States and adopted by American families.
An article in the February 23, 1997 edition of
The Washington Post said that Bell was currently
America's highest-rated late-night radio talk show
host, broadcast on 328 stations. According to The
Oregonian in its June 22, 1997 edition, Coast to
Coast AM with Art Bell was on 460 stations. At its
initial peak in popularity, Coast to Coast AM was
syndicated on more than 500 radio stations and
claimed 15 million listeners nightly. Bell's studios
were located in his home in the town of Pahrump,
located in Nye County, Nevada; hence, the voice-over
catchphrase, "from the Kingdom of Nye".
In 2003, Bell semi-retired from Coast to Coast AM.
During the following four years, he hosted the show
many weekends on Premiere Networks. On January 5,
2006, Ramona Bell, his wife of 15 years, died
unexpectedly at the age of 47 of what appeared to
be an acute asthma attack in Laughlin, Nevada, where
the couple had been taking a short vacation. He
announced his retirement from weekend hosting on
July 1, 2007, but occasionally served as a guest
host through 2010.
From June to December 2006, he lived in the
Philippines. In March 2009, he returned to the
Philippines with his family after he experienced
significant difficulties in obtaining a U.S. visa
for his wife, Airyn.
Classic episodes of Coast to Coast AM can be heard
in some radio markets on Saturday nights under the
name Somewhere in Time hosted by Art Bell. He
started a new nightly show, Art Bell's Dark Matter,
on Sirius XM Radio, that began on September 16, 2013.
It ended six weeks later, on November 4, 2013.
On July 20, 2015, he returned to radio with a new
show Midnight in the Desert, which was available
online via TuneIn as well as some terrestrial radio
stations. He announced what would be his final
retirement on December 11, 2015, citing security
concerns at his home. He said that he and his family
were subjected to repeated intrusions on his property
in Pahrump, Nevada. The intrusions included gunshots,
and he was in fear for his family's safety. He chose
to leave the air and along with it, public life
because he believed that the intruder or intruders
wanted him off the air.
Bell died at his Pahrump home on April 13, 2018.
The coroner’s office stated that Bell died of an
accidental overdose from a cocktail of prescription
drugs. The coroner’s office determined he had four
prescription medications in his system: the opioids
oxycodone and hydrocodone, diazepam (often marketed
as Valium), and carisoprodol, a muscle-relaxant.
He was in need of a spirit rescue which was done on
April 17, 2018.
Music by Chase
Artist: Giorgio Moroder
UMG (on behalf of Island Def Jam); EMI Music Publishing,
UMPG Publishing, CMRRA, and 21 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
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