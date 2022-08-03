X22 REPORT Ep. 2840b - Trip Confirmed, Stay Tuned & Watch, 5 Down, 5 To Go, The World Is Watching

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2840b - August 2, 2022

Trip Confirmed, Stay Tuned & Watch, 5 Down, 5 To Go, The World Is Watching

Scare event is now in motion. Pelosi landed in Taiwan, trip confirmed, stay tuned and watch. The offensive is moving forward, 5 down and 5 to go. The agenda of the [DS] has fallen apart, as the scare event approaches the people will start waking up, the people will come together and reject the [DS]. The entire event will be botched by the [DS].

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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