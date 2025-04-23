Sachs expresses hope that Trump will not keep funding Ukraine which in turn will lead to peace agreement - Jeffrey Sachs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Had Ukraine stayed neutral, there'd be peace — Jeffrey Sachs
In an interview to Sputnik International Sachs expresses hope that Trump will not keep funding Ukraine which in turn will lead to peace agreement
Zelensky's maximalist position on 1991 borders is FATUOUS — Jeffrey Sachs
'This would mean tremendous amount of more killing and deaths for no reason that is remotely justifiable'